Are the couples in The Cabins still together? Here's all you need to know The new dating show has proved a hit so far

Viewers have been loving ITV2's new reality show The Cabins after it began earlier this week. The juicy new dating show sees a group of singletons head into a luxury wintry cabin to see if they can find love and it's safe to say it provides perfect escapism.

The potential daters decide after 24 hours if they want to continue the relationship journey, otherwise they walk and move on. Currently, there are three couples at the helm of the programme with more incoming hopeful daters throughout the series.

The series was filmed throughout November, leaving many to wonder whether the couples are still together to this day. Here's what we know…

Tom and Olivia

Tom and Olivia hit it off straight away and decided to keep chatting after the initial 24 hour period. On day three, aired on Wednesday evening, the pair were seen discussing live outside the cabin with Tom telling her: "I think you'll like the real me more than you like 'Cabin me'."

There's no word on whether the couple are still together to this day and there's no sign of loved-up pictures on social media, but either way it sounds promising!

Tom and Olivia are getting along nicely

Sarah and Charlotte

Sarah and Charlotte are another couple that immediately had a connection. After deciding to pursue their connection after the first day of chatting, the two have clearly gone from strength to strength and even hinted at meeting parents on the outside. We have a feeling these two are going to last.

Will Sarah and Charlotte go the distance?

Robyn and Mamudo

Robyn and Mamudo are the new couple on the block and clearly have a lot in common. Robyn admitted on the show that she's a big sports fan, and it turns out her new potential match is a football coach, so they'll no doubt have plenty to talk about.

Mamudo and Robyn are the new couple on the block

The two shared their first date during Wednesday's episode and had glowing reviews of each other. The next morning, however, Mamudo spoke to his family and admitted he wasn't getting the same vibe as before. We'll have to wait and see to see how that one turns out.

Meanwhile, there are more single and hopeful young people hoping to come into the show and find their match – meet the full cast here. Bring it on!

