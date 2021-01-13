Who has been revealed on The Masked Dancer so far? Are you watching the addictive new show?

The Masked Dancer has certainly got fans hooked. The wacky The Masked Singer spin-off show, which features Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale on its judging panel, sees a number of disguised celebrities take to the stage to show off their impressive dancing skills.

Collectively, the group has 20 Emmys, 20 Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances - meaning this is a seriously impressive group!

Four contestants now remain on the show, while most of the famous faces have already been revealed. Ahead of the next episode, get up to speed on who has been unmasked below...

Disco Ball

The first dancer to be unmasked was Disco Ball, who turned out to be legendary hip hop artist and actor Ice-T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow.

Following his unmasking, the Law & Order: SVU actor admitted he took part in the show as his five-year-old daughter is a big fan of the original The Masked Singer series. "She likes the costumes, but when the heads come off, she doesn't know any of the people," he told Entertainment Weekly. "So I said to myself, how about if I do this, and she watches The Masked Dancer, and when the head comes off it's me? That'll blow her mind."

Ice Cube

The second mask to be eliminated from the show was Ice Cube, who Ken Jeong correctly guessed as science communicator and TV presenter Bill Nye.

The clues for his mystery identity focused on climate change and the environment, leading other panellists Brian, Paula and Ashley to suggest that he could be Bill Maher, Tim Gunn or even Al Gore. He performed a swing dance to a cover of Lady Gaga's Bad Romance by Postmodern Jukebox before leaving the show.

Miss Moth

Miss Moth became the third mask to be eliminated on the show. The clues for the identity of the celebrity under the costume included references to the White House and being a survivor, leading many viewers watching at home to think she could be Monica Lewinsky.

In the end, it turned out to be best-selling author and ABC commentator, Elizabeth Smart. Elizabeth gained national attention at the age of 14 when she was abducted and now campaigns for child safety.

Cricket

Cricket's time on the competition came to an end in episode five, when Paula Abdul' suspicions were confirmed as he was revealed to be legendary soul singer Brian McKnight.

Speaking about why didn't choose to go on The Masked Singer instead, the 16-time Grammy-nominated artist admitted: "I'm not sure it would be too difficult to hear me sing and figure out it's me."

I thought in my head that it would be easier for people not to know who I was on a dance show."

Hammerhead

Brian Austin Green's guess for who was under the Hammerhead mask was close! He suspected Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, was the mystery dancer after clues for his identity included a sports jersey and suntan oil. However, when the mask came off, it was revealed that Hammerhead was fellow Jersey Shore star, Vinny Guadagnino.

Exotic Bird

Ahead of the semi-finals, Exotic Bird had her wings clipped and became the seventh celebrity to be unmasked. She was revealed to be American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

Paula - who was actually on the judging panel the year Jordin won the singing competition - guessed the Grammy-nominated singer was the mystery dancer a few weeks back, having connected the clue about barely breathing to her hit song No Air and the football hint to her father's NFL career.

Zebra

Zebra missed out on a place in the final when he was eliminated in the latest episode. His clues suggested he was someone athletic, possibly an Olympic winner. When the mask came off, he was revealed to be boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya.

While the judges' guesses were close - both boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter Tito Ortiz were namechecked - none of them managed to guess his identity correctly. Discussing his time on the show after his unmasking, the boxer said: "It was probably the best experience I've ever had. I think being the Zebra is a lot tougher [than being in the ring]."

Who are the celebrities rumoured to be taking part in The Masked Dancer?

The masks remaining on the show include Cotton Candy, Tulip and Sloth - all of whom fans have guessed as being some pretty big names. Many viewers believe that Cotton Candy could be Tara Lipinski, Gabby Douglas or Simone Biles while fans think either TikTok star Charli D'amelio or dancer Mackenzie Zieglar could be behind Tulip's mask.

