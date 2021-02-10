The Masked Dancer US: fans convinced they know who Tulip is Could this reality star and dancer be the mystery dancer?

The Masked Dancer semi-final airs on Wednesday and promises another brilliantly entertaining show. But with only two weeks of the show left, many fans are convinced they've already worked out who Tulip is...

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers have been expressing their certainty that the celebrity behind the mask is Mackenzie Ziegler.

Breaking down some of the clues, one person tweeted: "She is a tapper, her style in dance was acro, she's on TikTok, the plane ticket in the clue package said AL-DC aka Abby Lee Dance Company. It's Mackenzie".

Could the Dance Moms star be Tulip? We'll have to wait and see!

After Tulip was shown ripping into a bag of potato chips in last week's episode, a second person added: "Tulip is definitely Mackenzie Ziegler. The chips solidified it. The potato chips are from her dance on Dance Moms and her iconic meme."

Another clue showed Tulip clicking a pair of red shoes together three times which viewers were quick to note also pointed to the mystery dancer being Mackenzie since she starred as Dorothy in a Broadway production of The Wizard of Oz.

Mackenzie is a dancer and singer who first shot to fame after appearing on the reality dance series Dance Moms along with her older sister, Maddie Ziegler. The 16-year-old now boasts an incredible 20million followers on TikTok and has appeared in the teen drama Total Eclipse - both of which have been alluded to in clues.

Have you been watching the addictive series?

However judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale have not yet guessed the Dance Moms star as the masked performer. Audiences will have to wait and see if their theories on Tulip are correct in Wednesday's semi-final when she goes up against Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra for a place in the final.

So far, the FOX show has seen many other famous faces unveiled including Law and Order: SVU star Ice-T, singer Jordin Sparks, science commentator Bill Nye and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.

