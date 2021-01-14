Bill Bailey confirms exciting new role on Steph's Packed Lunch We can't wait to see the funnyman in action!

Amazing news for the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, the one and only Bill Bailey! The comedian has revealed that he will be making his first-ever live TV presenting debut on Friday while taking over for Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch.

The show, will air at 12.30 pm, will see the funnyman talk about his guide on 'How to Be Happy" and will also be having an exclusive chat with Bez from Happy Mondays about the launch of his new online workout videos. We can't wait to see him in action!

WATCH: Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse win Strictly 2020

Speaking about his live presenting debut, Bill Bailey said: "I am delighted to be making my live TV debut with this show. It’ll be a little nerve-wracking, go by in a bit of a whirl, but a lot of fun… a bit like dancing, I imagine."

Bill will also be joined by fellow Strictly alumni AJ Pritchard and his brother, former Love Islander Curtis, who will be chatting about their upcoming dance tour. It will certainly be a jam-packed show as it will also see John Whaite in the kitchen, and will welcome guests including Russell Kane, Miquita Oliver and Alan Johnson.

Steph has been absent from the show after she was told to self-isolate at home in accordance with the government's coronavirus guidelines.

After, she recently confirmed that she will be back on our television screens from Monday. Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, the mum-of-one shared a photo of a funny text exchange and said: "My fave text since starting self-isolation is from my mate @John_Whaite. I'll be back in the studio on Monday. In the meantime, one of my other lovely mates @HelenSkelton is in charge of the @PackedLunchC4 gang."

