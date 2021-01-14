Marcella season three is nearly here: everything you need to know We're so happy that the Anna Friel drama is back!

Marcella is finally back on our screens very soon, and we can't wait to see the return of Anna Friel in the hit ITV show! So what do you need to know about the series? Get the details here...

What will Marcella season three be about?

ITV's official synopsis reads: "Following on from the dramatic conclusion of the previous series, the eight new episodes focus upon Marcella’s new life in Belfast as an undercover detective. She has taken on the identity of Keira and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire family, but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she has embraced Keira’s persona and personality and left Marcella behind.

WATCH: Marcella's season three trailer is here!

"In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"

Who will star in Marcella season three?

The show will welcome plenty of new cast members alongside Anna Friel, including Waterloo Raod star Amanda Burto as Katherine, Bohemian Rhapsody actor Aaron McCusker as Finn Maguire, and The Full Monty star Hugo Speer will reprise his role as Frank Young, Marcella’s undercover handler.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Speaking about her role, Anna told Digital Spy: "I’d like a crossover of two different programmes. I’d like Marcella to somehow meet Luther. The only time you see crossovers is in superhero movies. I’ve never seen shows where they amalgamate characters from show to show. That would be quite rewarding to fans. But it’s only in my head."

Anna returns as Marcella

When will Marcella season three air?

The series airs on ITV from 26 January. The first two episodes are a double bill from 9pm, and then fans will be able to watch the whole series on ITV Hub or on BritBox. Otherwise it will continue to air weekly on ITV on Tuesdays at 9pm. Enjoy!

