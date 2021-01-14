The new series of Dancing on Ice is yet to begin, but there's already plenty of drama going on behind the scenes. Rebekah Vardy has spoken out about a "horrific" accident that left her skating partner Andy Buchanan in hospital.

Mum-of-five Rebekah shared her guilt knowing the incident was her fault and admitted she felt "petrified" getting back on the ice the following day.

"I've had so many falls and obviously I injured Andy - that was the most horrific experience," she told MailOnline. "I thought he was messing around to begin with because he does like a bit of a joke and he likes to rib me quite a bit and we were doing a move…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Rebekah Vardy

"The last thing he said to me was, 'Don't kick me in the face!' and I was like, 'Why would you say that? You are just going to jinx us'. So we did what we were doing and he nearly dropped me and I was like, 'Oh… what's happened?'

She continued: "I looked at him and he was holding his face and I was like, 'Stop messing about' and I laughed and then he removed his hand from his face and there was blood everywhere.

Rebekah with her Dancing on Ice partner, Andy Buchanan

"I hate the sight of blood. Five kids and I can't deal with blood and I nearly passed out. It wasn't good and I felt horrific."

Despite the setback, Rebekah and her family are excited for the competition to get underway. The 38-year-old is married to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy and together they have three children: Sofia, six, Finlay, four, and one-year-old Olivia.

Rebekah and footballer Jamie have been married since 2016

Rebekah is also a mum to daughter Megan and son Taylor from her previous relationships, while Jamie also has another daughter, Ella.

Unfortunately, because of coronavirus restrictions, DOI contestants this year will not be able to perform in front of a live audience, which means Rebekah’s loved ones will have to cheer her on from home.

She said: "My children are so excited, they are literally chomping at the bit. They are gutted they can't come and watch it love and they've not been able to come to many training sessions.

The star's family will be cheering her on from home

"In that aspect, it makes me sad because my family is everything and having them be apart of this journey a bit more would have been amazing.

"But they're going to support from home and I'm sure like everyone, all our families will be rooting for us and it's nice to know they will be watching wherever they are."

