Dancing on Ice star Hamish Gaman announces engagement to Amelia Humfress The couple have been together for four years

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Dancing on Ice star Hamish Gaman has revealed he is engaged to his partner of four years, Amelia Humfress. In the interview, Hamish also reveals they are planning a winter wonderland-themed wedding for this December. "We're so incredibly happy and excited," he says of his bride-to-be. "She makes me feel as if I can do anything. She's like a beautiful ship gliding on the water. I'm in awe of everything she does. With her I feel complete."

WATCH: Hamish's fiancee Amelia shows off her exquisite engagement ring

The couple's happy announcement comes after Hamish and his Dancing on Ice skating partner Caprice Bourret went their separate ways in January. The events left him wanting to marry Amelia sooner than originally planned.

"I've known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia," he says, "but what I've been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we'd anticipated. For the past few months I've been in a dark place which I couldn't have got through without her. Recent events have made me realise just how much I love her. Planning our wedding together has brought light to the darkness."

Hamish is planning to tie the knot in December

And he says Amelia has helped him greatly with his recent personal turmoil. "Without Amelia I don't know what I would have done," he says. "When you're in the public eye, you expect to read and hear gossip about yourself, but I never thought it would affect my mental health as much as it did. I found it hard to sleep and eat, and would wake up with anxiety. Amelia has been my absolute rock."

