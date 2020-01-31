Peaky Blinders creator hints at spin-off show and it sounds so exciting What's more, a sixth season of the BBC show is in production

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has hinted that a spin-off might be on the way. The acclaimed show, which has run for five series and has a sixth in the works, will come to an end at the beginning of WWII. But speaking to Radio Times, Steven said that "other bits of the story" might continue after the Second World War.

He explained: "I know how it's going to end, this particular incarnation of the family story, I know that it's going to end at the beginning of the Second World War. But after that I think that the momentum is such that maybe we will continue with other bits of the story."

Peaky Blinders season six is officially on the way

WWII began in 1939, with season five kicking off in 1929 during the Wall Street Crash. Sticking to that timeframe, the show will run for at least one more season with actor Cillian Murphy at its front.

MORE: Primark drops a Peaky Blinders fashion collection - and fellas can even get a Tommy Shelby makeover in-store

Actor Cillian and director Anthony Byrne

MORE: When will there be a Peaky Blinders season six?

Also in January, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne left fans excited after he teased the name of the first episode of season six on Instagram, revealing that it will be titled "Black Day". Taking to social media, Anthony shared a photo of the front of a new production script, bearing the title of season six's opening episode. He added the caption: "We are in pre-production on season six. More to come. By order of…"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the update and took to the comment section of the film maker's post to say so. One fan wrote: "OK wow – crying. I am so ready." Another added: "OMG I am so excited!" Many more left firework emojis.

Anthony's Instagram is an essential follow for anyone who is a fan of the award-winning, Birmingham-based show. The director often shares behind-the-scenes photos, many of which include himself and Cillian putting their feet up between takes…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.