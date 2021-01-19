Breaking Dad viewers saying the same sweet thing about new series The show follows Barney and Bradley Walsh as they tour the world

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back on their adventures for Breaking Dad season three, and viewers couldn't be happier that the father and son duo are back on our screens. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest episode, and all were saying the same thing about Bradley and Barney's lovely relationship.

Discussing the episode, with saw the pair visit the city of Frankfurt, one person wrote: "#BreakingDad is funny but also makes me love their relationship with one another," while another added: "I caught this by accident tonight and what a lockdown treat. #BreakingDad is warm, funny and wonderfully uplifting. I want Bradley Walsh to be my friend... (his son is a credit to him)."

A third person tweeted: "#BreakingDad with Bradley Walsh and his son is literally a joy to watch, what a national treasure!"

We're delighted that The Chase presenter is back on our screens after his exit from Doctor Who on New Year's Day. The TV personality will be replaced by John Bishop, and spoke warmly about the new character on the show.

Appearing on The One Show in early January, he told hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan: "I have spoken to Bish a few times, Bishy is a pal of mine, and he is going to do fantastic.

The most recent episode took place in Germany

"Well, not just that, Bish is a fine actor. He has worked with Ken Loach and everyone so Bish knows exactly what he is doing. He is a fine actor and a funny dude. I just hope he can get some funny lines in because when you are our age on the show you get the chance to do some quirky quips, so hopefully he'll get away with a few of those."

