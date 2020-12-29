Fans thrilled over Bradley Walsh's exciting news with son Barney Are you a fan of their travel show, Breaking Dad?

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney announced the very exciting news that their hit show, Breaking Dad, will be returning for season three - and we can't wait to see them on some new adventures!

Barney confirmed that the new series will be out on Monday, writing: "We’ve had a great laugh making this show and I’d go so far as to say this is our greatest adventure yet!! Don’t miss it, [Monday 4 January], 8 pm on @itv."

WATCH: Get a sneak peek of Breaking Dad season three

He continued: "Thanks everyone, hope you all had a lovely Christmas and a Happy New Year to all. Love from my family to yours."

His dad Bradley added: "Hope you had a lovely Christmas Day considering the tough times we are in at the mo. I only hope that next year brings you health and happiness. One thing next year will bring is a new series of Breaking Dad with me and Barns and hopefully, this will go some way to bring you laughs and cheer.

"We sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed making it. Please stay safe and we’ll all get together very very soon. Lots of love Bradders."

Bradley and his son Barney will be back for season three

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Can’t wait, just love watching the two of you always make me smile, thank you," while another wrote: "Yay!! Can't wait, will be great having you both in our living rooms again." A third person commented: "Can't wait. Love watching your adventures. There is so much love between you two, it's lovely."

What adventures will Bradley get up to this time?

In the show, Bradley and Barney travel the world while trying out lots of surprising activities including sky diving, ghost hunting and astronaut training. In the new series, it looks like the pair will be trying tandem cycling and paragliding. We can't wait!

