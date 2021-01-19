This is why you might recognise The Cabins' new arrivals Turns out a couple of the new faces have been on TV before…

The Cabins has provided some much-needed escapism recently as viewers watch a group of young singletons look for love in a cosy cabins in the woods.

Each night audiences have seen many couple up to see if there's a future. While some have gone the distance and left as "exclusive couples", others have left the same way they entered: solo.

But in true dating show style, ITV are throwing in some more faces into the mix to see whether they can find love. Viewers may even recognise a couple of them – see who they are below...

The Cabins new arrival: April

April is a 31-year-old bridalwear designer and the current Ms Great Britain. April is no stranger to television dating and even appeared on the UK version of The Bachelor back in the day, competing with others to win the heart of former Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

On joining the ITV show, April says: "I do such a terrible job of dating. I can't find anyone suitable for myself, so I thought I'd leave it to some professionals to see if they can have a go."

April is no stranger to television dating

The Cabins new arrival: Clinton

Clinton, 24, is another brand new contestant on the show that might look familiar to audiences. The personal trainer from Manchester once appeared on Paul O'Grady's version of Blind Date in 2018.

On the remake of the classic show, Clinton was unsuccessful in finding love. Could he have more luck in the cabin? "I signed up to The Cabins because it's a new experience for me and hopefully I'll meet the girl of my dreams," he says.

Clinton is a new arrival on The Cabins

The Cabins new arrival: Ryan

Ryan is a 30-year-old model from Winchester who is hoping to meet his Miss Right in the ITV show. "I love the concept of spending 24 hours with someone, not knowing who that person is and then getting surprised with someone that you either love or hate. I’ve done online dating before," he says.

"With the apps, you've already got to know someone, you've got to know them through the pictures, this eliminates all of that. This is diving into the mystery of the unknown."

Will Ryan find love on the show?

The Cabins new arrival: Katrina

Could Katrina find her perfect man on the dating show? The 26-year-old model consultant from Burnley is looking for real love on the show but also have some fun. She said: "I'm hoping that this new way of dating will help me to find real love that will last longer than a year. I do have a curse of relationships that last a year.

Katrina is looking for love on the dating programme

"I'd like to have quite a relaxed time as I know there's a hot tub there. If relaxation isn't going to happen because I'm going to end up with a person who isn't very relaxed, who is very energetic, maybe quite young, then it's going to all be about making it as fun as possible, lots of games."

