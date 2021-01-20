Viewers divided by this couple on ITV's The Cabins Are you watching the new dating show?

The Cabins viewers were left divided on Tuesday evening after one couple seemingly hit a rough patch. During the episode, in which new couples entered the cosy accommodation looking for love, Stuart and Ashleigh came to blows when Ashleigh admitted she could only see them as friends – despite sharing a kiss the night before.

Taking to Twitter, one person was on the side of Stuart, writing: "Ashleigh absolutely led Stuart on! If a guy had led a girl on like that and then dropped her suddenly he'd be public enemy number one! Well within his rights to not want this 'friendship' [stuff] she keeps pushing #TheCabins."

Another fan echoed this, tweeting: "I think Ashleigh did lead Stuart on a bit. She was giving it loads at first and then changed #TheCabins."

However, others were more understanding of Ashleigh's side of the debate. "I think I speak on behalf of most other women, when I say that Stuart is the worst type of guy you could date. He's so bitter that she didn't leave with him. It's an awful trait," wrote one fan.

Fans were left divided between Ashleigh and Stuart

Another commented: "#TheCabins. It's clear that Stuart came into the cabins with the intentions of having a full relationship with someone. He has to understand that this isn't always the case and actually he should be grateful that Ashleigh even wants to be friends with him."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, viewers saw two other new couples join the programme: April and Ryan, and Clinton and Katrina. Fans may have even recognised a couple of the new singletons, as April and Clinton have both appeared on TV before.

April, who is the current and first ever Ms Great Britain, is no stranger to television dating and even appeared on the UK version of The Bachelor back in the day, competing with others to win the heart of former Welsh rugby player, Gavin Henson. Clinton, 24 from Manchester, who works as a personal trainer, appeared on Paul O'Grady's version of Blind Date in 2018.

