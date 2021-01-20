Piers Morgan shares emotional tribute over the loss of beloved GMB guest Doris Hobday and her twin sister Lilian Cox were known as the Tipton Twins

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his sadness following the death of a beloved guest. Doris Hobday, one of UK's oldest living twins, passed away on 5 January at the age of 96 after contracting coronavirus.

Doris and her twin sister Lilian Cox, who were also affectionately known as the Tipton Twins, were admitted to hospital after testing positive earlier this month.

Sharing the sad news with viewers on Wednesday, a visibly-upset Piers said: "We start with some sad news we were made aware of a few days ago."

He went on to describe the sisters as "two of our favourite guests on this programme", adding: "Very sadly Doris has lost her life. Lil is still with us and battling hard, and she's aware of what has happened to her long-loved twin. It's a very sad day for her family, Lil and us here.

"They bought such a ray of sunshine to our lives during the first wave of this pandemic with their infectious humour, great laugh, and cheekiness. They were a wonderful duo."

Doris and her twin sister Lilian were known as the Tipton Twins

Doris's family has since released a statement, which read: "Both were determined to live until 100, they had so much to live for... It's just so cruel that COVID has stopped Doris like this. Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss through COVID and we urge people to take this seriously."

The message continued: "Doris was only a few weeks away from being safe! With her vaccine letter arriving two days after her death. If you are offered the vaccine please take it, do not refuse it. Doris didn't get this choice."

Her family also confirmed that Doris will be laid to rest beside her husband of 56 years following her funeral on February 15. The twins became popular figures with their positive outlook on life and sense of humour, making various appearances on This Morning, GMB and BBC Breakfast in recent months.

