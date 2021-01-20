Death in Paradise star reveals the most surprising thing about wife's role on show We can't wait to see them co-star on the murder mystery show

Death in Paradise season ten has been full of surprises so far, and Tobi Bakare has one of his own as he revealed all about his stunning wife, Prisca, joining him on the show!

Tobi Bakare plays Officer J.P. Hooper on the BBC show and Prisca Bakare will play his on-screen wife this season. Chatting to HELLO! and other publications, Tobi says that filming the show was the first time he'd ever seen his wife wearing makeup.

He explained: "I haven’t seen my wife wear makeup since I met her. She just never wears makeup even on our wedding day, she didn’t wear make-up so it was like looking at someone different," Tobi said. He adds: "I was like, 'Oh gosh. Wow!'

"Me and Prisca’s relationship is so…it has its own flavour and trying to find that flavour in the characters just felt like it’s a bit of a cheat, because it just didn’t really feel like it [was] entirely there so we did have to rebuild everything."

Tobi also said he was able to advise his wife on what her character was like "but [he was] not trying to feel like I [was] directing her" because he has been on the show for years.

"Ultimately, it was great! It was fantastic. I was very, very impressed and she’s a bit of a firecracker. It was a privilege to be able to work with her."

He described the experience as "surreal". "Just so surreal but I loved every second," he said. Aw!

Tobi also spoke about their children. "I guess her working on the show was a really proud moment for me because… she’s made several sacrifices. We have three kids. [Prisca has made] several sacrifices over the years. I’m starting to prepare myself to be at home with the kids so I’m like, ‘alright, cool. This is what it’s going to be like’.

"It was great that this was the first job that she had jumped in to after her hiatus."

