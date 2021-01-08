Death in Paradise fans share major disappointment as show returns There was one very important person missing from the show

Death in Paradise viewers were delighted to see the return of the popular show on Thursday night - but plenty took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the absence of the beloved character Ruby, played by Shyko Amos.

It was confirmed ahead of season ten that Shyko would not be returning for the tenth series - and it sounds like her bubbly character was very much missed.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This show's missing something, and it's Ruby. I love her character development, her sense of humour and she's grown so much as a character #DeathinParadise needs her."

Another fan added: "Great to have #deathinparadise back for some escapism. Sad at Ruby's absence though, hopefully she'll turn up later in the series!" A third person tweeted: "So pleased that #DeathInParadise is back, it wouldn’t be January without it! They need to change the theme tune back & also bring Ruby back though!"

The BBC confirmed the actress' exit back in September in a statement which read: "After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time!

"DS Madeleine Dumas will also be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores and we would like to thank [them] for bringing Ruby and Madeleine to life and wish them all the very best for the future."

Shyko left the show after series nine

Shyko thanked her fans for their support after leaving the series via her YouTube channel, saying: "Thank you for giving Ruby a chance because at first you really didn’t. You were rough on me the first couple of episodes. I remember one of the articles, ‘Ruby slammed, she’s awful.’ My little heart almost broke! I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate me.’ I read all the comments, ‘she’s so annoying,’ ‘she’s so boring,’ ‘I can’t stand her,’ ‘she’s really annoying.'"

Speaking about future projects, she continued: "Funnily enough, I'm not a comedian. I am actually an actress, I just happen to be a bit funny. Maybe the next thing you see, I'll be killing someone or being all sad and you'll be like, 'Oh my God, she's breaking our hearts here!'"

