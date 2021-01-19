Ralf Little fans concerned as DI Neville Parker hospitalised in Death in Paradise Are you a fan of the murder mystery show?

Death in Paradise is one of our favourite shows at the moment as it celebrates its tenth anniversary, but it certainly looks like there is trouble in paradise is an upcoming episode which sees DI Neville Parker hospitalised. Uh oh!

The recently released pictures, which are for episode four, show Ralf Little's character lying in a hospital bed in a gown looking somewhat down in the dumps - we do hope that he's alright!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise confirm Ben Miller will make cameo in season ten

In another snap, the detective can be seen looking animated with DS Florence Cassell looks on at him amusedly in the background, so we can only presume that he was in hospital for a minor reason, or even was admitted undercover to solve a crime that took place there - we can't wait for find out!

MORE: Death in Paradise fans share major disappointment as show returns

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert reveals whether she is staying after season ten

MORE: Did you spot this Bridgerton star in Death in Paradise?

Of course, one of Neville's main troubles on the island is his series of allergies, so it could be related to one of his many health challenges. He is also the island's detective inspector, so could be have been a target! What do you think?

What happened to poor Neville?

Meanwhile the upcoming episode, which airs on Thursday, sees Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher guest star! Chatting about his role to the BBC, Jason said: "I play a character who goes to visit his friends on the island who have just won the lottery. He’s a jolly, lovable character, and not especially bright but there’s a slight resentment that his mates won this money when his business is struggling."

The action will take place in episode four

Kelvin also opened up about his character, saying: "Gavin is married to Cherry, played by Laura Aikman, and despite winning the lottery, living in the beautiful Caribbean and all the luxuries most people only dream of, their relationship is not all it seems... I have watched the show over the years and always joked saying what a wonderful job that would be! Always an easy watch and despite knowing the strict format of the shows here, it still manages to surprise and entertain!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.