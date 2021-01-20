Meet the new arrivals on ITV's The Cabins Adebayo, Nina, Andras and Liam are joining the show on Wednesday

Four brand new single hopefuls will be entering ITV2's popular dating show The Cabins on Wednesday, and viewers are no doubt looking forward to seeing whether they'll be successful in finding love.

From a costume designer to a singer-songwriter, meet the new arrivals below…

The Cabins' new arrival Adebayo

Adebayo, 24, hails from Basildon and works as a recruitment consultant. He may be young, but he's clearly looking for long-term love. "Ultimately I'm looking to find love and find someone amazing and give me amazing memories for the rest of my life."

Adebayo is looking for love on the ITV show

The Cabins' new arrival Nina

Nina clearly has buckets to talent that she can impress her love-interest with. The 27-year-old from London works as a message therapist but is a singer-songwriter in her spare time. She said: "I'd say laughter is the key to my heart. If you can make me laugh and we can get on and be silly.

"Life's too short, you can't be serious all the time. So someone who can get me laughing is probably the one." Could Nina find her Mr Right in the romantic cabin?

Nina says her celebrity crush is Usher and wants someone to "laugh" with

The Cabins' new arrival Andras

Also looking for love is 22-year-old Andras who has quite the glamorous job. Andras, from London, works as a costume supervisor and character stylist for West End shows. "My life is quite fast paced working in film and theatre - it would be nice to have someone to ground me in reality," he says.

"You want someone who you can have fun with and get out and have a laugh and do crazy things with and then you also want to have someone you can cuddle at 11pm and talk about everything and anything in the world."

Costume designer Andras is heading into The Cabins

The Cabins' new arrival Liam

The fourth new face heading into the Cabin is 20-year-old, Liam. The university student from Somerset works in retail part time and is looking for someone with whom he can build a "connection".

Liam is looking for love on the show

He says: "I think I'm a nice person. My parents would probably describe me as quite needy. I like attention and like having someone there. My mum would probably say I'm sweet. My best friends would say fun, outgoing, they could say I don't show my emotions a lot."

The Cabins continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2.

