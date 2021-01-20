KJ Apa opens up about Riverdale's mid-season time jump We're not ready for this

Riverdale fans, you're going to want to buckle in for this. As the show finally returns to Netflix for its highly-anticipated fifth season, star of the series KJ Apa has opened up about what fans can expect from the show's upcoming time jump.

MORE: What the cast of Cobra Kai look like in real life

Speaking to TV Line, the actor who plays Archie on the hit teen series, spoke about the mid-season time jump which propels the story seven years into the future and has revealed that when we meet the gang as young adults, the gang have gone " their separate ways" and are no longer BFFs.

"We learn that everyone kind of went their separate ways," KJ, 23, explained. "Archie enlisted in the Army after graduation, and when he returns, after all that time in the Army, he discovers the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town, thanks to Hiram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everyone is talking about new Netflix series Lupin

"He came back and saw Riverdale turning to [expletive] pretty much, and he's like, 'There's no way I'm going to let this happen.' So he wrangles the whole team in, and they figure out ways to revive the town, and the best way to do that is through Riverdale High."

MORE: Netflix's Snowpiercer has been renewed for season three

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play season two's main character Kate Sheffield?

MORE: Lupin is the Netflix show that everyone is talking about right now

The time jump isn't the only change fans can expect in the new series, as the show will also introduce some new faces including Chris Mason, who had his breakthrough role on ITV's Broadchurch. The British actor will play Veronica's controlling and jealous husband, Chad Gekko while Glee star Erinn Westbrook will star as Pop's granddaughter Tabitha Tate.

KJ revealed that Archie returns to Riverdale at 25 to find its a ghost town

The synopsis for season five of Riverdale reads: "From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come - with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college - or elsewhere.

"Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life - and romance -will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.