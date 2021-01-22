Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert reveals moment she panicked during series ten filming Have you been watching season ten of the show?

Josephine Jobert has opened up about the moment that made her panic while filming season ten of Death in Paradise.

Thursday night's episode saw JP and his wife Rosey prepare to welcome twins while Josephine's character Florence Cassell and DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, took on another head-scratching case.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes anecdote about the episode, Josephine took to Instagram to explain how she believed fake baby dolls would be used in the episode, only to find out last-minute that real babies would be brought on set.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert reveals moment she panicked during filming

"When I read the script and read that scene where Florence is holding a baby and I was 100 percent sure that it would be a fake baby, like a doll," she told her followers.

The 35-year-old then revealed she was only made aware that real babies would be used an hour before shooting the scene, something she says she found daunting because she's "not used to babies". To calm her nerves, she decided to spend some time with the infants before they called action.

"One hour before filming that scene I found out that it was going to be a real baby, so I panicked because I'm not used to babies. I knew there were tiny babies, like newborns, in the story so I asked if I could meet the babies first. Of course they said, 'Yes.'"

The actress said she expected fake babies to be used for the scene

"But everything went well and that scene is so lovely and so cute," she said, adding that while she found the babies adorable, she still "wasn't really confident" when it came to filming the scene.

In the same episode, Jason Manford and Strictly star Kevin Fletcher showed off their acting chops as holidaymakers Craig McDonald and Gavin Jackson. Many viewers were left impressed at Jason's performance, with one viewer tweeting: "Some of the best 'disbelief' acting I've seen in a long time. Get him a guest spot like now! @JasonManford #DeathInParadise @deathinparadise."

Jason Manford appeared on the episode as holidaymaker Craig

Another added: "Had my doubts when I saw you were going to be in an episode of my favourite TV show. How wrong was I!!! You were excellent and you played the part incredibly well and you should be proud of yourself. Also I had you down as the killer as well. Excellent work."

