Death in Paradise: viewers saying the same thing about Jason Manford's appearance on show 

Jason Manford showed off his acting chops on Thursday's episode of Death in Paradise, and fans were full of praise over his brilliant performance as the holidaymaker, Craig McDonald.

On the show, Jason played the pal of a lottery winner who visited them on the Caribbean island, only for his host to be discovered dead. Speaking about the part, he said: "He’s a jolly, lovable character, and not especially bright but there’s a slight resentment that his mates won this money when his business is struggling."

So what did viewers think of his appearance? Fans took to Twitter to discuss the episode, with one writing: "Some of the best ‘disbelief’ acting I’ve seen in a long time. Get him a guest spot like now! @JasonManford #DeathInParadise @deathinparadise."

Another added: "Had my doubts when I saw you were going to be in an episode of my favourite TV show. How wrong was I!!! You were excellent and you played the part incredibly well and you should be proud of your self. Also I had you down as the killer as well. Excellent work."

Jason replied to the lovely messages, writing: "Guys I think the public have spoken, @deathinparadise. I’m thinking Craig comes back as a jet ski instructor next season, newly single and loving life. Me @kelvin_fletcher get drunk one night and....well, I’m not giving you all my ideas."

In the same episode, Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher also starred as lottery winner Gavin Jackson. He told the BBC: "I have watched the show over the years and always joked saying what a wonderful job that would be! Always an easy watch and despite knowing the strict format of the shows here, it still manages to surprise and entertain!"

