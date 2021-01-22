The Real co-host Jeannie Mai stuns in bikini pics after surgery

Two months after having to pull out of Dancing With The Stars to undergo emergency throat surgery, Jeannie Mai looked absolutely sensational when she shared a photo of herself to mark her 42nd birthday earlier this month.

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in black swimsuit as she shares hip update

The talk show host who will take on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside her Holey Moley co-stars Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore on Saturday night looked the picture of health despite her serious health scare as she posed in a pink bikini and tie-dye shirt.

Alongside the photos, Jeannie penned an emotional message about her "year unlike any other".

Jeannie Mai appears on Saturday night's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

"This year is unlike any other year I've ever celebrated my birthday. It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL. Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind," she wrote.

Jeannie added that she was "grateful for the STRENGTH and resilience in my body after surgery" and thanked her fiancé, rapper Jeezy, for supporting her during the challenging experience.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune star Drew Carey's love life

MORE: Ricky Gervais reveals 5lbs weight gain in hilarious shirtless photo

MORE: Jennifer Garner's fans concerned as she breaks down during Instagram live

Jeannie was forced to withdraw from the dancing competition show back in November after discovering a near life-threatening abscess in her throat which required immediate medical attention.

Opening up about the experience to People, she said: "My sore throat turned out to be strep throat that quickly turned into a parapharyngeal abscess. I was breathing like Darth Vader. It was a traumatic experience.

"I thought maybe I can do the surgery on a Tuesday, take a week to heal, watch the routines virtually and figure it out. But he said, 'Absolutely not.' Because any form of respiratory work - like walking fast, getting excited, laughing - causes the blood pressure to swell in your throat, because that's one of your main pipelines for breathing, and that alone could even erupt or swell them closed more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.