Jennifer Garner's fans concerned as she breaks down during Instagram live She couldn’t hold back her tears

Jennifer Garner had an emotional mediation session on Saturday when she broke down in tears - and fans were seriously concerned.

The actress was on Instagram Live for a virtual healing class with her friend, Chelsea, when she appeared to slowly have a meltdown.

As Jennifer was practicing the breathing work her face crumpled and she was forced to grab some tissues to dry away her tears.

Her fans were stunned at what was happening and immediately began asking Jennifer if she was ok.

"What is going on here?" several viewers asked, while others wrote: "She’s clearly going through something," and "this is difficult to watch".

Fans were worried for her and asked: "What are you going through?" and many felt the scene they were watching was too personal of a moment to be witnessed.

Fans wanted to know why she was crying

After the session ended, Jennifer was still blotting away the tears and wiping her nose as she thanked Chelsea for the "powerful" session.

Her followers continued to comment adding: "She looks so stressed," and "poor Jennifer".

The star didn’t reveal the reason for her emotional moment, but was smiling as she signed off from the live session.

She couldn't stop crying

At the beginning of the Instagram live, Jennifer had listened as Chelsea spoke about the difficult year it has been due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star listened and likely reflected on the last 12 months.

She has spent the year at her home with the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Fortunately, Jennifer was smiling at the end of the session

Jennifer has remained on good terms with Ben so that they can successfully co-parenting their offspring.

She previously told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids – and we're completely in line with what we hope for them.

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

