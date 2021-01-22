We might still have a while to wait until Gogglebox is back on our screens in February, but Tom Malone Jr has been answering fan questions about the show on TikTok, and revealed one of the hardest things about filming - and we can actually relate.

Tom, who appears on the series with his parents, Tom and Julie and occasionally his brother Shaun, said that while the best thing about the show was the free weekly takeaways, the worst thing was that his dad is a picky eater, so they can never agree on what to have.

He explained: "The hardest thing is choosing what we're actually going to have to eat because my dad is super picky with food. Anything too far away from a pie and chips or sausage and mash isn't really his thing."

However, he was full of praise for the free grub, saying: "Without a doubt one of the best perks of Gogglebox is the fact that every time we film, which is twice a week, the crew get us a takeaway of our choosing. It's literally one of the most amazing things about the show. Honest to god, it's the best." We're jealous!

In other news, fans are hopeful that the return of Gogglebox will see pensioners Mary and Marina back on the show after they received their COVID vaccinations. Posting on fellow stars Jenny and Lee's Instagram, the caption read: "Some lovely news this morning - #Gogglebox's Mary & Marina have received their Covid vaccine together in Bristol."

Fans flooded the comments with positive messages and well-wishes for the Channel 4 stars. One person wrote: "Honestly Mary and Marina are the best. And I hope when I reach their age I have a friendship like theirs. Their sharp wit and sense of humour is the best x."

