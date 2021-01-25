Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid admits struggle with agoraphobia Have you experienced this yourself in the third lockdown?

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has admitted that she has found herself getting "a bit agoraphobic" due to people inadvertently breaking social distancing rules in public.

Chatting to her co-host, Piers Morgan, on GMB, Susanna said: "I think I've found myself getting a bit agoraphobic because when you go out there are so many people about. You're trying to maintain your social distance and people are just too close."

WATCH: Susanna Reid talks wanting to avoid going outside

She added that she was glad that the public had some fun in the snow at the weekend, explaining: "Over the weekend, of course, there was the light relief of the snow and plenty of people were out enjoying the snow and it would be curmudgeonly to say anything other than thank goodness for a little break, a little respite."

Susanna opened up about avoiding outside

However, after sharing a snap of a busy Primrose Hill with people enjoying the weather, Piers added: " Do it, go out, get fresh air or whatever but don't forget the rules! These scenes of those raves and those parties were -," however, Susanna cut him off, concluding: "Not at London Zoo, where these pictures were taken."

Viewers were quick to relate to Susanna's difficulties, with one tweeting: "Yep definitely... I've gone from never being in to being edgy about going out. Have to use public transport to get to a local supermarket & you do feel if you can survive those two things you can survive anything! Hate the constant tension doing what used to be an easy escape! 'Nough now!"

The pair discussed a picture of Hampstead Heath

Another added: "I’m with @susannareid100 I don’t want to go out because the world and his wife are out. My working from home neighbours are in and out [five or six] times a day. Our household four adults have had two people out once in the last three weeks."

