The Serpent has been a hit on BBC this month, with many fans branding the show "outstanding" and "gripping" on social media.

But it seems that some viewers are feeling conflicted about enjoying the thrilling drama, due to the harrowing true story behind the show.

Many took to Twitter to express their response. One person wrote: "Is it ok to be loving #TheSerpent since it's based on real events? Asking for a friend", while another said: "Just caught up with #TheSerpent - so tense and brilliantly acted - but horrible knowing it's a true story."

WATCH: The Serpent on BBC - official trailer

A third viewer echoed: "Finished [The Serpent] last night and can't stop thinking about it as it's based on a true story. I would recommend - good lockdown viewing although very sinister."

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "#TheSerpent on #bbc is unbelievable. If it wasn't a real story I would dismiss it as too far-fetched. But it isn't fiction, it is real, gripping, horrifying and so worth watching."

Episode five of the drama, which stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman, saw Charles, Monique and Ajay finally reprimanded for their crimes and taken to a prison in Thailand.

Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim star in the drama

However, things didn't go quite as smoothly as Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) had hoped, and the police were unable to charge them due to their identities being forged.

The criminals then ended up escaping from jail altogether, after Charles bribed a police officer and convinced them he was an American citizen and not the person they were looking for.

On top of this, the passports that Herman and the authorities thought they had acquired via the safe found in Charles' apartment, were then nowhere to be found - leaving Herman and Angela (Ellie Bamber) frustrated and back at square one and Charles and Monique on the run.

The Serpent continues on BBC next Sunday at 9pm.

