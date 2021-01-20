Future royal makes surprise appearance on Netflix’s Bling Empire The Netflix series has got viewers talking

Have you caught up on Netflix's latest smash hit reality show yet?

Bling Empire chronicles the lives and loves of an exclusive group of wealthy Asian-American friends in Los Angeles and it's filled with drama, heartfelt emotion, and extravagant parties that necessitate a trip to the bank vault to bring out the best diamonds.

MORE: Princess Martha Louise of Norway reunited with boyfriend after six months apart

There's also a royal connection that you might not realise.

In episode five of the series, healer Shaman Durek pays the gang a visit as they enjoy a fire pit on the beach and devotes a lot of time to Kelly Mi Li, who cries as she shares her unhappiness over her love life.

While Kelly seems to be struggling, things couldn't be going better in the relationship department for Durek.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Bling Empire is the show everyone is talking about

He is in a happy relationship with Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and the two often pose for photos together on social media.

MORE: Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter marks bittersweet first birthday since losing her dad

SEE: Norway's royal family pose for sweet reunion photo at summer palace

Although there is no official engagement yet, the couple have previously discussed their plans to marry, with the healer revealing he has had an engagement ring made and is waiting for the right moment to pop the question.

Shaman Durek and Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise have discussed marriage

The princess is fourth in line to the throne following her brother, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, and his children.

The Norwegian King, Harald V, is Queen Elizabeth's second cousin.

And that's not the only royal connection to the show.

Kelly's castmate Christine Chiu has worked with Prince Charles in the past, including opening The Prince's Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Scotland together.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019

The glamorous mum-of-one posted a series of photos of herself and her husband with Charles on several different occasions in order to wish him a happy birthday back in November.

At the time, she wrote: "Happy Birthday HRH Prince Charles! What an honour and pleasure it has been to support your vision and philanthropic efforts.

"Looking forward to visiting with you and to check on the progress of The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Health and Wellness Programmes and Centre soon."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.