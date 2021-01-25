The Bachelor star Victoria's previous arrest revealed – get the details The news of her arrest broke recently

The Bachelor is never short on the drama. But it seems that the reality TV contestants' lives away from the show aren't always smooth sailing, either.

MORE: Is Victoria a producer plant on The Bachelor?

According to a recent report, Victoria Larson – a.k.a. the 'Queen' on the show – was previously arrested for shoplifting. Get the details below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Bachelor star Catherine Giudici and her son reveal kind gesture

According to People, a report was obtained that detailed Victoria was arrested in 2012 in Florida for shoplifting makeup. After authorities were called, the TV star was then allegedly placed in jail for 48 hours before being bailed for $1,000.

Although reports of the alleged incident have resurfaced since her time on the ABC show, Victoria is yet to speak out in response. However, the spray tanning business owner did post an image on Friday to her Instagram with the caption: "Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future. John 8: 7," which fans are taking as a cryptic response to the reports.

Meanwhile, on The Bachelor, plenty of viewers are loving watching Victoria after she joined the reality programme in the hope of winning the heart of this season's bachelor, Matt James.

MORE: The Bachelor fans left shocked after contestant makes abrupt departure

MORE: Sex Education season 3: everything we know so far

MORE: Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider responds to claims the Netflix show is scripted

Victoria Larson is taking part in current series of The Bachelor

However, the drama caused with her honest opinions and no-holding-back attitude, particularly towards fellow contestant Sarah, led many to take to social media to question whether she's a real contestant or whether she was placed on the show by producers to create tension.

One person tweeted: "This Victoria girl on The Bachelor is a plant right? Like... put there by the producers to cause chaos." A second person had a similar view, writing: "I refuse to believe Victoria is actually like this in real life.

"She's got to be a producer plant, no one is this outrageous... right? #Bachelor." A third echoed this, tweeting: "Victoria is a plant. You can't tell me otherwise. There is no other explanation. #Bachelor."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.