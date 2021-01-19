The Bachelor fans left shocked after contestant makes abrupt departure Sarah said her goodbyes on Monday's show

The Bachelor fans were left shocked during Monday's episode, which saw contestant Sarah struggling on the show.

After the rose ceremony, which sees bachelor Matt James give a rose to his chosen dates, contestant Sarah fainted, which left viewers at home concerned, while the other girls were seemingly less sympathetic.

Victoria told viewers at home: "I've definitely never fainted for attention, and I don't think I've ever even fainted. You've got to pull it together and don't faint. This is The Bachelor, it's not The Sarah Show, but Sarah didn't get that memo."

However, fans of the show were shocked at the treatment Sarah received from the others. One person wrote: "Honestly, I feel bad for Sarah being tormented so much by the other girls except Katie. Bullying should not be tolerated, and those who started it should be removed. #TheBachelor."

Another tweeted: "#Sarah, don't listen to all the noise of these jealous girls and #tweets! You did nothing to make anyone say bad things they're saying! You did nothing wrong! Pure mean girls."

Are you watching season 26 of the reality show?

A third fan said: "#TheBachelor - Tonight's episode was heartbreaking. Those women were cruel to Sarah and it was blatant bullying. How could your show miss an opportunity to educate people about the extreme stress that accompanies caring for someone with ALS? Do better! Be kind."

After Sarah fainted, she was left wondering whether she should stay on the reality programme and admitted she felt "emotionally exhausted".

She told Katie: "This was eating away at me and I felt like I had to address it. I think I'm really questioning if I can be here and if I can do this." She later added: "I can't do this. It's been a combo of things. It wasn't just last night." Afterwards, Sarah decided to leave, citing family reasons behind her departure.

