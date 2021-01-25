Everything you need to know about Michelle Visage's husband David Case The RuPaul Drag Race star's husband is a writer

Michelle Visage has stormed back onto our screens for another series of the hugely popuar RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The mother-of-two is best known for her time on the BBC Three show as well as her work in the US. She also wowed audiences back in 2019 when she took part in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni Pernice.

During her time in the ballroom competition, Michelle's husband of 22 years, David Case, was one of her biggest cheerleaders, and regularly tweeted his support for Michelle and Giovanni from home in the US.

His dedication to the TV star is evident, and she is even mentioned in his Twitter bio, which reads: "Yes, married to Diva @michellevisage." So what else is there to know about Michelle's husband? HELLO! has got the lowdown…

Who is David Case?

David Case is an author and screenwriter from Los Angeles. David and Michelle met at an industry party and were introduced by a mutual friend. The pair eventually tied the knot at a private ceremony in 1997 and share two daughters, Lillie, 19, and Lola, 17.

When his wife joined Strictly, David threw his weight behind her many times, taking to Twitter to cheer her on. From cheeky tweets like: "Congrats! I know she's a handful but she's such a dynamo! You're a fabulous partner!" and "Way to go, Honey!" to retweeting Michelle's dance partner Giovanni – it seems David was the RuPaul star's biggest supporter.

Congrats! I know she’s a handful but she’s such a dynamo! You’re a fabulous partner!!! https://t.co/N74ILBaeQw — David Case (@ReadDavidCase) September 28, 2019

When did Michelle Visage and David Case marry?

The pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in June, and Michelle marked the occasion with a sweet throwback picture of her and her husband, captioning the post: "This was a date night. I was at a club gig for my job on @1035ktu and he wanted to come along to see what I did at night.

"A week later we were engaged. Today is our 22nd anniversary and I have no idea where the time went, however, I know where my boobs went! To my love @jaxspenser thanks for the years and the hard yards you’ve put in (figuratively AND literally) I wouldn’t want to do this thing called love with anyone else. HAPPY 22ND!"

What have Michelle Visage and David Case said about their relationship?

According to Michelle, the pair didn't have any worries about the infamous Strictly curse when she competed back in 2019. Speaking to The Sun at the time, the presenter and TV judge did admit that she can see how people fall victim to the curse, explaining: "I can see how it does happen. If you are missing that physicality and contact and touch in your life, then maybe."

The star added, however, that it certainly won’t be affecting her marriage, and that husband David isn't worried at all. The 51-year-old explained: "My husband knows me and loves me. We have been married for 22 years. When I told him I was with Gio, I said to him: 'Look how hot he is! And he was like, 'He is hot, go Giovanni!'" Michelle added: "So yeah, Giovanni is hot, but nothing is going to happen."

