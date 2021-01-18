Is Victoria a producer plant on The Bachelor? Fans are convinced Victoria was planted on the show by ABC producers...

Viewers can't get enough of the latest season of The Bachelor on ABC. The reality and dating show, which has been running since 2002, focuses on one bachelor and a host of gorgeous singletons all just waiting to be his Miss Right.

MORE: The Bachelor viewers already have a firm favourite to win Matt's heart

This series the man himself is Matt James and one of his prospective dates is Victoria Larson (also known as Queen Victoria), but many think she's not quite legit...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Bachelor star Catherine Giudici and her son reveal kind gesture

Victoria came into the most recent series and, in true Bachelor style, immediately stirred up drama. So much so, that many viewers have taken to social media to question whether she's a real contestant or whether she was placed on the show by producers to create tension.

One person tweeted: "This Victoria girl on The Bachelor is a plant right? Like... put there by the producers to cause chaos." A second person had a similar view, writing: "I refuse to believe Victoria is actually like this in real life.

"She's got to be a producer plant, no one is this outrageous... right? #Bachelor." A third echoed this, tweeting: "Victoria is a plant. You can't tell me otherwise. There is no other explanation. #Bachelor."

MORE: The Bachelor stars' Instagrams: Matt James, Abigail Heringer and more!

MORE: Lupin is the Netflix show that everyone is talking about right now

MORE: Where is the cast of Once Upon a Time now?

Fans are convinced Victoria was placed on the show by producers

ABC are yet to comment on whether Victoria is truly there for legitimate reasons or not, however, but an executive on the reality programme, Robert Mills, chimed in on the subject. He told US Magazine.com: "I think that the question is, why is she that way?

"There's always a story for how somebody became that way. I don't know that you'll learn more now on The Bachelor, but I'm very curious about it, so maybe it's something we'll have Chris ask about or on Paradise."

Victoria hails from New York originally but now lives in LA and dubs herself as a "Queen" – perhaps a nod to her former Miss California USA Pageant history.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.