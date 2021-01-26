Bradley Walsh admits he thinks he let son Barney down on Breaking Dad Are you glad Bradley didn't take on the bungee jump?

Fans of Bradley Walsh have been quick to reassure the star after he admitted that he felt like he had let him son Barney down on Breaking Dad's latest episode.

In the popular travelling show, which sees Bradley and Barney taking on unusual challenges all over the world, the pair attempt a bungee jump, but The Chase presenter is unable to go through with the terrifying jump at the last moment.

While Barney took the plunge and bungee jumped off the 220 metre-high Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, Barney couldn't do the challenge, telling the instructors: "I can't do it, I'm so sorry." He later told his son: "I let you down." Barney replied saying that he hadn't, adding: "I’m proud that I got you up there in the first place!"

After doing the jump himself, Barney admitted that it was the "scariest thing I've ever done". He told his dad: "You feel like you’re free falling. Honestly, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it."

Barney took the jump first

Fans were quick to reassure the TV personality, with many saying that they were relieved that he didn't take part in the terrifying task. One person tweeted: "Absolutely love Bradley & Barney’s relationship in #BreakingDad - they are a joy to watch. But thank God Bradley didn’t do the bungee jump!"

Another added: "I have never been so delighted to see someone not do a bungee jump. I was worried for our joyous national treasure Bradley Walsh #BreakingDad."

Bradley was unable to go through with the bungee jump

A third person posted: "That bungee jump! Turned my stomach just watching Bradley Walsh walking out on the platform. I'd happily stick to looking over the railings."

The Dam is the location of the iconic bungee jump scene from James Bond's GoldenEye, as the show's narrator, Alexander Armstrong, explains. During the episode, he said: "The iconic Contra Dam stamped its mark in movie-making history in 1995, when stuntman Wayne Michaels completed the world’s highest bungee jump in James Bond’s GoldenEye, a stunt which went on to be voted one of the best movie stunts of all time."

