BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty responds to fans after mysterious absence

Naga Munchetty has reassured her fans after they were left puzzled by her recent absence on her Saturday presenting slot for BBC Breakfast. Taking to her Twitter page, the journalist explained that she would be back on the red sofa on weekends soon.

The TV star co-hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays. Since the start of the year, she is now hosting Radio 5 Live during the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm.

Naga Munchetty admits day job is "hard work"

However, in recent weeks, Naga has been absent from Breakfast on the weekends. A concerned viewer asked: "@TVNaga01 Hi Naga! Have you stopped doing Saturday's @BBCBreakfast now, as you're doing your radio show as well, I wouldn't blame you but will miss you on a Saturday although @rachelburden is lovely too."

To which, Naga replied: "Hi. Back on Saturdays in a couple of weeks @BBCBreakfast (I think @rachelburden is fabulous too) X." The 45-year-old was temporarily replaced by fellow BBC journalist Rachel Burden.

The popular broadcaster is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team on BBC Breakfast. She joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 alongside Charlie, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker. Naga's first job at the BBC was in 2008, presenting business news programme, Working Lunch.

Naga appears on both Radio 5 Live and BBC Breakfast

Meanwhile, the tweets come shortly after Naga made incredibly rare comments about her 13-year marriage to James Haggar during a conversation with psychotherapist Philippa Perry about relationships and arguments in lockdown on 5 Live.

"I think also it's really easy as a couple to look at other couples or TV couples and think, 'That's the way to do it'. The way me and my partner speak is really succinct, just because of the jobs we do," Naga shared.

"We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

