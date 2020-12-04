BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has the best response to Twitter troll It's not the first time the BBC star has hit back

Naga Munchetty has politely put down a Twitter troll after being called an "overpaid biased witch" following Friday's appearance on BBC Breakfast. Upon seeing the tweet, the respected journalist replied: "Sending Big Love to you Rosie X."

During the course of the pandemic, Naga been among one of the many broadcasters to put the government on the spot with questions on coronavirus.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the 45-year-old has been subjected to online abuse. In July, Naga replied to a now-deleted tweet that criticised her for wearing silver brogues and was a victim of a racist remark during a live broadcast of BBC Breakfast.

"Paul - Three suggestions," she replied to the vile comment. "1. Add a picture of yourself to your Twitter profile 2. Think about what you Tweet before you write 3. I'll leave you to guess this one."

Naga has previously spoken about dealing with trolls in the past and the impact it's had on her mental health. Appearing on BBC Radio Five Live, she explained: "I have rather, shall we say, an assertive way, of dealing with people who abuse me on Twitter. I don't like it, I won't put up with it."

"People saying anything on Twitter, they would never say to your face," she added. "Not that I'm inviting anyone to say anything horrible to my face in real life - just don't say anything horrible to me."

Naga is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team on BBC Breakfast. She joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 alongside Charlie Stayt, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker.

