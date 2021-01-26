Naga Munchetty tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight – but she worried she might have overshared during her appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live this week. Naga, 45, and her co-host Nicky Campbell were discussing lost items when she spoke live on-air about her underwear.

"I don't know how this is going to be picked up," Naga admitted. "But you know you have certain things that you know you have and you just can't find them? So I have lots of things in twos because if they work and I can afford it, I'll buy things in twos.

"…This might make you a bit uncomfortable," she then told Nicky. "This is something men don't have to worry about but women do - and we think about these things.

"I have this great bra, which is seamless and I have two of them because they're brilliant for telly because no lumps and bumps show through. But I can't find the other one, I know it's somewhere!"

Naga appears on both Radio 5 Live and BBC Breakfast

The radio star continued: "I've lost it, I haven't had it for about six months. It's driving me nuts."

Asked by Nicky why she didn't buy a replacement, Naga replied: "No, because it's there! I'm not going to waste money buying another one. That's not the answer – you find the said offending item!"

It comes after Naga made incredibly rare comments about her 13-year marriage to James Haggar on the radio show during a conversation with psychotherapist Philippa Perry about relationships and arguments in lockdown.

Naga pictured with her husband, James Haggar

"I think also it's really easy as a couple to look at other couples or TV couples and think, 'That's the way to do it'. The way me and my partner speak is really succinct, just because of the jobs we do," Naga shared.

"We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

