Netflix confirm Lupin will return for part two – and fans are thrilled The popular show starring Omar Sy will be back sooner than you might think...

Lupin was one of the most watched show on Netflix this month and, much to the delight of fans, it has been confirmed that the French series will be back for part two.

Posting on Twitter, the streaming platform shared an image of the leading star Omar Sy as Assane Diop, along with the caption: "Lupin part 2… this summer!"

Fans were ecstatic with the news that the five-part show would be returning later this year, and sooner than perhaps expected. One person wrote in the replies underneath the post: "So soon, that's awesome!! That was too much of a cliffhanger and I get terrified when movies have kids getting kidnapped."

WATCH: Netflix official trailer for Lupin

Another person said: "YESSSSS!!!!!", while a third tweeted: "Can't wait!! Hurry!".

The first series of Lupin introduced viewers to Assane Diop, a criminal who models his work on the fictional character of gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin. Part one saw Assane seek to avenge a false accusation of theft placed upon his father by a wealthy French family, which then led to his death.

The series has proved to be extremely well-received by fans and, according to Variety, the streaming platform estimates that Lupin will be seen by 70 million subscribers, giving Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit a run for their money.

Part two will be out in the summer

One fan had high praise for the show, tweeting: "I binged #Lupin yesterday on Netflix. And wow, J’etais accro. What an absolute treasure @omarsy is, he was fantastic. The whole show was just riveting and well done. I cannot wait for Part 2."

Starring as the lead, Assane, is French comedian and actor Omar Sy. Viewers will recognise Omar for his roles in films such as Jurassic World, X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Intouchables. Also starring in Lupin is Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Shirine Boutella and Clotilde Hesme.

