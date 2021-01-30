The Masked Singer: Viking and Blob's identities revealed in dramatic double elimination - find out here Did you guess who was under the mask?

The Masked Singer bid farewell to not one, but two celebrities on Saturday night’s episode in a dramatic shake-up.

The hugely popular ITV series, which sees a number of masked contestants take to the stage to show off their singing skills, featured a double elimination this week as comedian Alan Carr joined the judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Saturday’s episode saw all seven remaining masks Sausage, Blob, Viking, Badger, Dragon, Harlequin and Robin take to the stage to perform. But sadly, two celebrities had to say goodbye. Find out who was unmasked below!

First to reveal their true identity was Viking, who turned out to be Morten Harket, the lead singer from A-ha, who is the first celebrity to sing their own song in the competition.

Speaking about his time in the competition, Morten said: "My personal highlight was meeting a lot of new people in music and TV production I otherwise wouldn’t meet. In my profession, I am used to existing in quite a cocoon working with the same people.

"The Masked Singer represents an entourage of people of professional capacity across a rather wide range, none of which I have met before."

Morten Harket was Viking

The second celebrity unmasked was Blob, who was revealed to be Sir Lenny Henry after the judges decided to save Dragon and send Lenny home.

The actor admitted he was "sad" to leave the competition as he "has a blast".

Sir Lenny Henry was behind the Blog mask

Before exiting the show, both celebrities proceeded to give one final performance, with Morten singing Coldplay's The Scientist, while Lenny took to the stage to perform Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love.

Viking and 's unmasking follows last week’s episode which saw Bush Baby unmasked as Cold Feet actor John Thomson.

Alan Carr joined as special judge this week

Alien was the first persona to be exposed as 'Murder on the Dance Floor' singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, followed by Spice Girl Mel B and Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon who were unmasked as Seahorse and Swan respectively.

Grandfather Clock was then the next mask to be booted off the show, and was unveiled to be football legend Glenn Hoddle.

