Kate Garraway reveals how I'm a Celebrity 'prepared' her for husband's health battle

Kate Garraway says she credits her time on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for "getting her through" husband Derek Draper's lengthy coronavirus battle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has had a challenging year following her husband of 15 years' hospital admission due to Covid-19 in March 2020 but has admitted that taking part on the ITV reality show prepared her in some ways.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she said: "Forcing myself to do frightening things in the jungle was definitely good for my soul, and it made me believe I could do things I never dreamed possible.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals she has been feeling low since Christmas

"And flippin' heck! I've had to put that knowledge into practice, haven't I?" she said, adding: "So actually, maybe the jungle prepared me for getting through this."

Kate took part in the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity alongside Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp. She finished in fourth place, with Derek flying out to Australia to greet her when she left the jungle, just months before his coronavirus battle began.

Kate finished in fourth place on the show

In the interview, Kate also spoke of the improvements Derek has made, but admitted: "It's very much two steps forward, three steps back.

"If I think back to where we were in March 2020... When Derek's lungs were solid with infection and his infection rates were the highest doctors had seen in anyone who has lived, we're undoubtedly in a more positive place."

Kate's husband Derek has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

She also said that she's found adapting to life as a single parent to children Darcey, 14, and William, 11, difficult, revealing: "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard."

Derek, 53, was rushed to hospital with the deadly virus in March last year, before being induced into a coma in April. While the former Labour Party advisor no longer has Covid, the disease has left him suffering from a range of health problems and he is yet to regain full consciousness.

