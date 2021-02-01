Piers Morgan talks about reality behind It's a Sin in heartbreaking interview Have you watched the Channel 4 drama yet?

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid opened up about Channel 4's powerful new drama It's a Sin on Monday's Good Morning Britain, and spoke to journalist Andrew Pierce about the heartbreaking reality of the AIDS epidemic at the time.

Calling the show a "moving piece", Piers asked Andrew about living through the terrible crisis when the gay community didn't receive the right help or support.

The show's guest said: "We were demonised, actually. It was our time in the 1980s, we were young, we were walking on water, homosexuality had only been legalised in 1965... but what we hadn't realised is that there was this lethal virus hunting us down.

He continued: "If you went to a club or bar and you hadn't seen someone in the few weeks, you'd hear this terrible phrase that I heard in Russell T. Davies' brilliant series, 'Oh they've gone home for good.' They've gone home to mum and dad's to die.

"The difference with the pandemic then is that it wasn't on the TV much until the media picked it up then it became a gay cancer, a gay plague. I couldn't go into my local pub anymore unless I took my own beer glass because the regulars thought they might catch something. That's how stigmatising it was."

Viewers were quick to discuss the interview, with one writing: "Thank god life has moved on, I was living and working in London at the peak of the AIDS crisis working on an infectious diseases unit my MIL told me don’t come to my house if you are mixing with people like that! Grrrrr makes me mad to think of it."

Another added: "Such an interesting piece this morning thank you for your honesty. It seems unthinkable that it was like that!"

