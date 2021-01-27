Piers Morgan raises eyebrows with apology to Elizabeth Hurley live on GMB The presenter had criticised the model’s latest photographs

Piers Morgan publicly apologised to Elizabeth Hurley on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain. The presenter had spoken out on the show 24 hours earlier, criticising Elizabeth's latest risqué photographs and branding the model "thirsty". He also made the assumption that the pictures had been taken by her 18-year-old son, Damian.

Following his comments, Elizabeth, 55, clarified on social media that the snowy snapshots - which showed her posing in nothing but a fur coat and white bikini bottoms - had actually been taken by her mother.

She wrote: "Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled," she wrote. "But these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

In light of Elizabeth's remarks, Piers acknowledged that he had made a mistake over the identity of Elizabeth's photographer. But, in true Piers style, he then questioned whether or not it was better that it was her elderly mother behind the lens.

Elizabeth raised eyebrows with her risqué snow photos

"I just want to apologise to Elizabeth Hurley," Piers began, as his co-host, Susanna Reid, interjected: "Quite right too, you were very unpleasant yesterday."

Piers continued: "Very sorry because yesterday I called her thirsty as the moment the snow came out she took all her clothes off and ran outside and posed topless. Then she posted it claiming, 'How could I resist?' Well, of course, how could an attention-seeking narcissist resist?"

"Says the man who's on the telly every morning!" Susanna hit back.

The model revealed her mum, Angela, took the Instagram images

"…The point is I inadvertently followed the newspaper lead that it was her son Damian, who is 18, and he’s a photographer who she has rightly said takes all her pictures," Piers went on. "That would be really creepy, getting your son to take your topless pictures in the snow is creepy.

"Let's just, the apology is coming, she says it wasn't her son. Apparently, according to her tweet, she says it was her 80-year-old mother. Of course it was. Liz Hurley apparently has an amazing mother who takes brilliant photographs. Would love to see her photography and her portfolio because that's pretty good that picture.

Elizabeth with her lookalike son Damian

"How long did you keep your 80-year-old mother out there in the freezing snow to take that picture? But I'm not so sure. Are we buying this?" he asked. "She said herself she doesn't know if this makes the situation better or worse that it was her mother taking it."

Addressing Susanna, Piers then questioned: "If the moment the snow fell next time, would your first thought be, because you're a little bit younger than Liz, would your first thought be, 'I'm going to run outside, grab my mother who is a secret world class photographer that we never knew about, and I'm going to get her to take endless, topless pictures of me in the snow.'"

Damian has taken modelling photos of his mum in the past

In his original remarks on Tuesday, Piers took Elizabeth to task over her risqué pictures. "Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz? A bit of snow and you get your kit off...

"And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn't that creepy? What is all this! It's what we call in the business 'thirsty and creepy'."

His co-host Susanna, meanwhile, was quick to jump to the model's defence. "You can't accuse other people of being thirsty when you're on national television and you have at least two columns and you're on every single podcast!" she retorted.

But Piers continued: "You can think two things when you look at it - one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

