Piers Morgan is known for his outspoken opinion – and he didn't hold back on Tuesday. The Good Morning Britain star surprised viewers as he shared his thoughts on the latest photos shared by Elizabeth Hurley.

Elizabeth took to social media on Monday to share two risqué snapshots, showing her posing in the snow wearing nothing but a fur coat and white bikini bottoms. "How could I resist?" the 55-year-old captioned the images.

The following morning, Piers took Elizabeth to task over her post. "Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz? A bit of snow and you get your kit off...

"And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn't that creepy? What is all this! It's what we call in the business 'thirsty and creepy'."

Elizabeth shared new, risque photos this week

His co-host Susanna Reid, meanwhile, was quick to jump to the model's defence. "You can't accuse other people of being thirsty when you're on national television and you have at least two columns and you're on every single podcast!" she retorted.

But Piers continued: "You can think two things when you look at it - one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

The model pictured with her son, Damian

"Sorry. After women go over 50 are they not allowed to bare any flesh?" Susanna hit back. "That's what happened to Davina McCall! She got trolled," she added, in reference to cruel comments aimed at the TV host on Monday.

Piers however said: "No, Davina didn't do this. Come on, you can think she looks great but come on! You're 55 - put your clothes on."

Davina came under fire from an online troll for her Masked Singer dress

It comes after Davina delivered the perfect response after an online troll claimed "she was too old" to wear a thigh-split dress during her appearance on Saturday's Masked Singer.

The harsh tweet had read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature." In response, the 53-year-old wrote: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

