Viewers are saying the same thing about Channel 5's The Drowning Were you gripped by the new show?

Viewers of Channel 5's The Drowning took to Twitter to discuss the first episode on Monday evening - and it sounds like the show has been a unanimous smash hit!

MORE: Fans of The Serpent are saying same thing about episode six

The series follows Jill Halfpenny as Jodie, a mother whose son disappeared nine years ago. However, after spotting a teenager who she is certain is her lost child, she is determined to prove his identity - but is she even right?

Is Daniel really Jodie's son?

Posting on social media, one person wrote: "Really enjoyed #TheDrowning, brilliant that it's on nightly I hate waiting a week for new episodes." Another added: "#TheDrowning is absolutely amazing, had me glued to the tv from the minute it started. well done @halfpennyjill can't wait for tomorrow's!"

MORE: Viewers confused for this reason after Finding Alice episode three

MORE: Where is The Serpent character Marie-Andrée Leclerc now?

A third person added: "Great first episode of #TheDrowning on @channel5_tv tonight, @halfpennyjill is brilliant - got me eager to see tomorrow's instalment! But...does Rupert Penry Jones have an oil painting in his attic??? He just doesn't seem to age!"

Did you enjoy the episode?

Chatting about the show, Jill told I Talk Telly: "I would say it's a thriller, but it has big emotional content because of the subject matter. Some thrillers, even though I enjoy them, can be quite cold. I think people will be drawn in a bit more with the content of The Drowning because a lot of people will be able to relate."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Top Netflix shows to watch in 2021

Speaking about what to expect from the ending and "if she saw it coming", she continued: "I actually didn't! I actually didn't see it coming. Some other people might, but I didn't. Endings are notoriously tricky. You just have to look at Twitter to know that no one's ever satisfied with ending!

"But I feel like there's enough tied up and a feeling that the right things have happened, but also without it being too neat and obvious. I was satisfied with it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.