Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth Sobinoff wows fans with gorgeous makeover UK reality TV lovers are currently hooked on season six of the E4 show

Married at First Sight Australia's sixth season may have aired Down Under back in 2019, but fans on this side of the globe are loving the reality show for all its drama and jaw-dropping moments.

One star of the programme that fans are fond of is Elizabeth Sobinoff – who had her fair share of tough times after her husband Sam abandoned her for fellow contestant Ines Basic. Luckily, it seems Elizabeth has since moved on, and now many fans watching season six have been blown away by her gorgeous makeover since the show.

Elizabeth appeared on season six and seven of the reality show

On her Instagram, the reality star and influencer regularly shares stunning professional shots and selfies to her 380k followers, leaving many stunned by her transformation from platinum blonde to brunette. Plenty have been heaping praise on the star's new look.

One person wrote on Elizabeth's recent post: "This is Liz from Married at First Sight!! She looks incredible!" as another echoed this, writing: "You look great with that darker hair!"

Many other fans flooded the comments section with compliments. A third follower said: "Can I just say after watching you in the UK on MAFS your hair looks so much nicer this colour, it definitely suits you. And you look fabulous!" While a fourth wrote: "You've blossomed into the most beautiful young woman."

Elizabeth has since moved on from her time on Married at First Sight Australia

After season six finished in 2019, Elizabeth went on to reappear on the reality show for its seventh season in the hope of finding her Mr Right. During her second stint on Married At First Sight, she was matched by the experts with Seb Guilhaus. Fortunately, she had a much more smooth sailing experience and the two lasted all the way through the seventh season.

The couple were the picture of marital bliss for a while, but Elizabeth sadly shared earlier this month that she and Seb have called time on their relationship. "We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms," she wrote on Instagram.

"Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities."

