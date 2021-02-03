BBC to bring back Vicar of Dibley – get the details Dawn French will reprise her role as Geraldine Granger for a very special reason

Beloved comedy Vicar of Dibley, starring Dawn French as its leading lady, will be returning to screens for a Red Nose Day 2021 special.

The hit sitcom, which made a brief return at the end of last year for a series of lockdown episodes, will appear during the Comic Relief telethon, set to air on Friday 19 March on BBC One.

Comic Relief co-founder - and Dawn's ex-husband - Sir Lenny Henry, launched the event this week, along with fellow A-Listers Dame Judy Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch, to raise awareness of the charity special, which will lead with "Funny is power" as its tagline.

WATCH: Dawn French returns as Geraldine Granger in Vicar of Dibley

The comedian and actor told the BBC: "We know that it's hard financially for so many people right now, but we'd love you to join us – even if it's just to share a laugh.

"If we raise some money along the way then brilliant. We know that when times are tough, laughter can really make a difference."

The special will be the 35th in Comic Relief's history and will be celebrated with a host of other big names in the world of acting and showbiz during the telethon in March.

Vicar of Dibley was hugely popular during its run

The show will be presented by Lenny along with Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

Viewers can also look forward to other brilliant sketches and performances during the episode from the likes of David and Michael Sheen, who will reprise their Staged comedy show.

The Vicar of Dibley was last on our screens for a series of lockdown specials, after which Dawn pondered the potential return of a brand new series.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning back in December, she said: "Well she's definitely in Dibley at the moment, she's married and she's in Dibley. But, you know, I've always said to Richard Curtis: 'She'd make a great Bishop!'"

