Married at First Sight Australia's Sam Ball speaks out after being branded show's 'villain' The sixth series saw Sam Ball enveloped in a dramatic love triangle

Married at First Sight Australia has had its fair share of tense moments. One of the contestants in series six, which is enjoying huge success with UK audiences currently, has spoken out after he was branded a "villain" on the show following his love triangle with Ines Basic and Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Taking to Instagram this week ahead of the season six reunion, Sam Ball uploaded a video of his time on the show – which saw him marry Elizabeth – with a lengthy caption explaining his side of the story.

Sam was married to Elizabeth on the show

The 27-year-old began: "I don't want to go into this but the fact the show is on in other countries and the reunion was on in Australia the last two nights I feel responsible to do so and set this straight.

"I didn't watch the reunion, apparently I got brought on again for my 'fat shaming' that is explained in the spoilers in my highlights, so go there, watch then think about what you saw."

The trades-worker turned TV star continued: "I was the villain and that is fine, it's a shame they didn't show all the funny things that went on but either way I hope you enjoyed the show.

"I have copped it online and got painted with a brush for over two years while I've been gagged, not able to speak on this whilst others pushed to make me out to be the horrible man I was, without showing what really went on and the actual truth. I wasn't allowed to talk to media - nothing!"

Sam took to Instagram to defend himself

He ended the post by stating: "So if the reunion was funny, drama I don't know made you hate me more whatever either way I hope you enjoyed it and I appreciate the positive people who see the real me."

Sam was first paired with Elizabeth on the show but the two hit troubled waters almost instantly when Sam had to leave temporarily for personal reasons. After his return, the relationship was fractured and Elizabeth was left hurt by his lack of communication.

Things then got more complicated when fellow contestant, Ines – who was married to her partner Bronson – got in touch showing interest, leading Sam to give in to his temptations. Since the show, the trio have moved on, with Elizabeth finding love again during season seven of the reality programme.

