Fans are saying the same thing about the return of The Mallorca Files

The Mallorca Files fans were delighted this week when the sun-drenched daytime drama returned to screens for its second season.

But it seems that viewers have all had a similar reaction to discovering that the show, which has been airing daily on BBC One, will be over much too soon with the final episode airing on Monday.

"Whaaaaat! Two episodes of The Mallorca Files left! Wish they spaced them out so it didn't have to be over so soon," one viewer tweeted after watching Thursday's episode.

WATCH: BBC One's The Mallorca Files returned to screens this month

Another fan wrote: "How comes there's only six episodes of #TheMallorcaFiles? That's not on!" while a third said: "Yes, finally the new Season of #TheMallorcaFiles. But why @BBC this time only six episodes and not ten?"

While ten episodes were originally planned out for the series, production was halted last summer as coronavirus cases began to rise on the Spanish island. At the time the production was shut down, the international team behind the show had six episodes filmed and four still to go.

"[The Mallorca Files] was nearly all location so, from a practical point of view, it just stopped," series writer Dan Sefton explained to Drama Quarterly.

Explaining the team's decision to run with the shortened series, co-producer Ben Donald said: "The good thing for The Mallorca Files is that it is an episodical series. Each one is distinct from the other, so unlike serial dramas which follow on, we don't. Viewers can dip in and out."

Phil Daniels made a cameo in episode three

Elen Rhys and Julian Looman reprise their roles as unlikely crime-fighting duo DS Miranda Clarke and DS Max Winter, following Miranda's decision to remain on the island at the end of the first series.

So far in series two, we've seen them solve a number of different crimes in the sunny Balearics, including the murder of a food critic, the disappearance of an opera singer and a decade's long cold case thanks to the help of a private investigator, played by Eastenders actor Phil Daniels.

