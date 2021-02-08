Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli makes shock confession about the show Michael and Martha married at the beginning of season six

Married at First Sight Australia has provided some jaw-dropping moments over the course of its sixth series which is currently airing on E4. The reality show, which was filmed in 2019, featured a number of fiery characters and couples – making it hugely popular with audiences.

But now, contestant Michael Brunelli, a primary school teacher who married Martha at the beginning of the season, has since revealed some shocking confessions regarding the reality show.

Taking to his Tik Tok recently to answer fans' questions, he explained one of the "weirdest" aspects of filming.

Michael revealed some unknown facts about filming

He told his followers: "One of the weirdest things when we were on MAFS was that they didn't film all day. So when the camera crew left, the camera crew told us: 'Don't learn anything about each other, don't really talk to each other because it needs to be on camera.'"

He added: "If you have a fight, you need to stop mid-fight and call the producer so they can bring the camera and start recording, then you've got to keep going with the fight."

In another post, he said: "I know a lot of people think that the drama on MAFS is fake – it's not. The emotions are real, the issues are real.

"But what the producers can do is, if they know you've got a problem with someone and they know you're feeling a bit emotional – they might put you at the dinner party sitting across from them, knowing that after a few hours, something is going to brew. If you're dumb enough to take the bait on that, that's your fault not the producers' fault."

Michael appeared on series six, filmed two years ago

Michael was clearly keen to stress that the show was not set up, contrary to what some viewers have been saying. However, another contestant on the show, Sam Ball, recently revealed his experience on MAFS, and explained that the show branded him "a villain".

Taking to Instagram, the reality star wrote a lengthy caption explaining his side of the story. The 27-year-old said: "I was the villain and that is fine, it's a shame they didn't show all the funny things that went on but either way I hope you enjoyed the show.

"I have copped it online and got painted with a brush for over two years while I've been gagged, not able to speak on this whilst others pushed to make me out to be the horrible man I was, without showing what really went on and the actual truth. I wasn't allowed to talk to media - nothing!"

