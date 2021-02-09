GMB viewers praise Charlotte Hawkins after Piers Morgan's tongue in cheek comments The TV presenter has some serious moves!

Piers Morgan poked fun at his Good Morning Britain co-star Charlotte Hawkins' dance moves on Tuesday's breakfast episode, joking that it was "baffling why Brendan Cole was kick off Strictly after that".

MORE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home with wife Celia has to be seen

In the episode, Susanna Reid revealed that a TikTok video where a group of dancers performed to the GMB theme song had gone viral, with the TV personality saying: "There's an incredible team of dancers who reinterpret news themes through the medium of dance and guess what? They've done Good Morning Britain! Let's take a look."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins recreates viral video

After watching the clips, Piers added: "I don't think any video has excited the team more or made something in me slightly die." The pair were then shocked as Charlotte Hawkins began to recreate the video by showing off some serious dance moves - including twerking!

Charlotte has some moves!

Of course, Piers couldn't help but tease his co-star, saying: "The things people will do to get a bit more airtime! It's baffling why Brendan Cole was kicked off Strictly after that! Just reminding the nation why they voted you straight off. Actually, I think your dancing has improved."

MORE: Piers Morgan talks about reality behind It's a Sin in heartbreaking interview

MORE: Piers Morgan shares rare photo of sons together for touching reason

Susanna disagreed, saying: "I think that was absolutely awesome, by the way, Charlotte! That was absolutely terrific!"

Despite his comments, viewers were loving Charlotte's dance move, with one tweeting: "Wow! Well done Charlotte!! I never thought you had it in you," while another added: "Well done Charlotte. One thing I will say about the GMB team is you know how to have a laugh and some fun during these testing times. Loved it. Keep it up."

A third person posted: "I think @CharlotteHawkns' dancing was awesome, @piersmorgan wouldn’t do it because he doesn’t want to be shown up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.