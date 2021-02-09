Everything you need to know about Unforgotten season four We're so excited for the return of DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan!

The return of the hit ITV show Unforgotten is right around the corner, and sees Nicola Walker and Sanjeep Bhaskar reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan in yet another murder mystery from decades before. So what can you expect from season four? Get the details here...

What is Unforgotten season four about?

In season four, the team look into the murder of Robert Fogerty, a man who is found dismembered and recently defrosted after being kept hidden in a freezer for 30 years. So who is he, and who was responsible for his death in 1990?

WATCH: Remind yourself of season three here

The series also looks at Cassie's return to the police force after being traumatised by the events of season three. Speaking about what to expect from her character in the upcoming episodes, Nicola told ITV: "When we meet her this series you realise she doesn’t really want to come back but she is in a terrible position that she will lose a massive amount of her pension payout on a technicality if she doesn’t come back and complete a certain number of months to comply with her pension.

Nicola opened up about Cassie's predicament

"It is awful, she is in a complete trap so she agrees to come back so she can access the full amount of her pension because her dad is getting more and more ill and she is looking at the fact that she will probably be financially responsible for her father’s care. So she is completely caught. Her entire career she has very dedicatedly given to the police force. She is angry and feels very betrayed and that’s how she goes into this series’ story."

When is Unforgotten season four out?

The new series will be released in February 2021, but an exact airdate has yet to be confirmed. Watch this space! The show was originally filmed back in early 2020, but was forced to halt production due to the pandemic.

Speaking about the unprecedented situation, Nicola explained: "Through lockdown it was really strange because you are carrying this character around, all you’re thinking about is this storyline and realising a few weeks in that you have to let it all go, including the lines.

Sunny and Cassie are back for season four

"But it meant when we came back the one thing I needed was four weeks advance notice to learn the lines again - you can’t hold them in your head for that long. That’s what happened. I had to re-read scripts to get the story back in my head and get the lines back in."

Life on Mars star Liz White will be joining the cast

Who is in Unforgotten season four's cast?

The popular show also welcomes a host of new guest stars who were somehow involved in the historical crime, and this season is no different. The new series will see Killing Eve star Susan Lynch, Delicious actress Sheila Hancock, Hanna star Phaldut Sharma and Life on Mars star Liz White join the cast alongside Peaky Blinders' actor Andy Nyman, Baptiste actress Clare Calbraith and Marcella star Lucy Speed.

