BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has once again been subjected to online abuse after a Twitter troll branded her "false" and asked for her to be "axed" from the corporation.

The 45-year-old, who is known for her no-nonsense interview technique, had the best response to the tweet, which read: "I really wish they would axe her. She is so false. She hasn't got a nice or watchable bone in her body. She is so annoying I have to switch off @BBCBreakfast."

Upon seeing the unkind message, the respected journalist replied: "Thanks for sharing your thoughts. Very constructive indeed (does that sound genuine enough?) xxx."

Naga's fans were quick to offer their words of support, with one commenting: "I think you are great, Naga. You are my favourite Breakfast TV presenter and always full of charm and grace." Another stated: "Seriously… some people!! I love you Naga, you make my mornings."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the TV star has been subjected to online abuse. In July, Naga replied to a now-deleted tweet that criticised her for wearing silver brogues and she was a victim of a racist remark during a live broadcast of BBC Breakfast.

Naga joined BBC Breakfast in 2009

"Paul - Three suggestions," she replied to the vile comment. "1. Add a picture of yourself to your Twitter profile 2. Think about what you Tweet before you write 3. I'll leave you to guess this one."

Naga has previously spoken about dealing with trolls in the past and the impact it's had on her mental health. Appearing on BBC Radio Five Live, she explained: "I have rather, shall we say, an assertive way, of dealing with people who abuse me on Twitter. I don't like it, I won't put up with it.

"People saying anything on Twitter, they would never say to your face," she added. "Not that I'm inviting anyone to say anything horrible to my face in real life - just don't say anything horrible to me."

