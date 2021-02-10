Grantchester star James Norton tranforms to play terminally ill dad in heartbreaking film The Happy Valley actor opened up about the affecting role

Happy Valley star James Norton is set to star in a heartbreaking new film, Nowhere Special, and we're reaching for tissues just from watching the first look!

MORE: Golden Globes 2021 nominations are here and The Crown sweeps the board

The drama is inspired by a true story, and follows the story of John, a 35-year-old window cleaner who is a single parent to his three-year-old son after his mother left them after giving birth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John tries to find a new family for son in Nowhere Special

After discovering that he has a terminal illness and only has a few months to live, John goes on a journey to find the perfect new family for his young son, while shielding him from the realities of the devastating news.

James opened up about the role

Speaking about the film to the Independent, James said: "The script broke my heart. It was such a powerful read. I don’t think I’ve ever read a script like it, the simplicity of it. I kept on trying to explain the story to people. It was simply just a young man preparing his son for death."

MORE: Everything to know about Promising Young Woman

MORE: 29 amazing films based on true stories

He continued: "This film couldn’t be further from Bond and I had one of the most special and memorable experiences I’ve ever had on a film set... I think for me, what I really love – I hope I don’t sound overly earnest – is that it is all about character. Often, when you put too much stuff in the way of that, you deny the actor, the director, the storytellers, their opportunity to excavate character.”

In the film, James plays window cleaner John

The film is directed by The Full Monty's Uberto Pasolini, and will be out in cinemas in Spring 2021 - so let's hope they're open by then!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.